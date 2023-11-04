Insiders the biggest winners as Schindler Holding AG's (VTX:SCHN) market cap rises to CHF20b

Key Insights

Every investor in Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 43% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit CHF20b market cap following a 3.5% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Schindler Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schindler Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Schindler Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Schindler Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Schindler Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Alfred Schindler is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. With 21% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Luc Bonnard and First Eagle Investment Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Schindler Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Schindler Holding AG. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful CHF8.5b stake in this CHF20b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schindler Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

