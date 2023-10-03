Insiders Of 1st Group Reap Rewards After Their Investment Jumps Another AU$313k

1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 11%, resulting in a AU$1.4m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original AU$1.0m acquisition is now worth AU$1.3m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 1st Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Plummer for AU$500k worth of shares, at about AU$0.0076 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.01), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months 1st Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does 1st Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. 1st Group insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares (which is 74% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 1st Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like 1st Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 7 warning signs for 1st Group (5 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

