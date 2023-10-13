Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$614.7k On HomeStreet

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HomeStreet

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mark Patterson for US$457k worth of shares, at about US$6.68 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

HomeStreet insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that HomeStreet insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$7.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At HomeStreet Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no HomeStreet insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if HomeStreet insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for HomeStreet you should be aware of.

