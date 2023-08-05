Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$5.1m On FIGS

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FIGS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Catherine Spear for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$6.32 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.08. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 800.00k shares for US$5.1m. But they sold 193.43k shares for US$1.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by FIGS insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At FIGS Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at FIGS. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. FIGS insiders own about US$291m worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FIGS Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought FIGS stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FIGS you should know about.

