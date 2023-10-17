Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$688.3k On Third Coast Bancshares

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Third Coast Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer R. McWhorter bought US$317k worth of shares at a price of US$14.45 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.73. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Third Coast Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Third Coast Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Third Coast Bancshares over the last quarter. Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer William Bobbora bought US$20k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Third Coast Bancshares Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Third Coast Bancshares and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Third Coast Bancshares and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

