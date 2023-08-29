Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.3m On Dollar General

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dollar General

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Michael Calbert bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$157 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Dollar General insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Dollar General insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Dollar General Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Dollar General insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$1.6m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Dollar General Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Dollar General shares, worth about US$92m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Dollar General Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Dollar General shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Dollar General has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

