Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$813.9k On Lithium Royalty

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Lithium Royalty Corp.'s (TSE:LIRC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lithium Royalty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman of the Board Blair Levinsky bought CA$288k worth of shares at a price of CA$11.51 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$10.15). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Lithium Royalty insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Lithium Royalty Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lithium Royalty insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$814k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Lithium Royalty, though insiders do hold about CA$1.2m worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Lithium Royalty Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lithium Royalty stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lithium Royalty. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Lithium Royalty (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

