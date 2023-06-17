Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$25m On Burford Capital \

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Burford Capital

The Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Molot made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£25m worth of shares at a price of UK£8.72 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£9.93. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.89m shares worth UK£25m. On the other hand they divested 2.88m shares, for UK£25m. Overall, Burford Capital insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Burford Capital

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Burford Capital insiders own about UK£200m worth of shares (which is 9.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Burford Capital Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Burford Capital shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Burford Capital insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Burford Capital has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

