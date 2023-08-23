Insider Stock Buying Reaches UK£492k On Games Workshop Group

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Kevin Rountree bought UK£238k worth of shares at a price of UK£115 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£107. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£492k for 4.30k shares. On the other hand they divested 200.00 shares, for UK£18k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Games Workshop Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Games Workshop Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Games Workshop Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Games Workshop Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£478k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Does Games Workshop Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Games Workshop Group insiders have about 0.08% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.9m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Games Workshop Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Games Workshop Group. For example - Games Workshop Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.