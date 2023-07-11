Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$2.5m On Osteopore

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Osteopore

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Osteopore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Marcus Liew for AU$1.9m worth of shares, at about AU$0.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.084. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Marcus Liew was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.74m shares worth AU$2.5m. But they sold 10.30m shares for AU$2.0m. In total, Osteopore insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.18. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Osteopore is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Osteopore Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Osteopore, over the last three months. In fact, two insiders bought AU$169k worth of shares. But we did see Executive Chairman Kei Wei Leong sell shares worth AU$14k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 39% of Osteopore shares, worth about AU$5.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Osteopore Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Osteopore insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Osteopore (3 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Osteopore may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here