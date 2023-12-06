Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$5.95m On Clean Seas Seafood

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clean Seas Seafood

Notably, that recent purchase by Anthony Hall is the biggest insider purchase of Clean Seas Seafood shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.27. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Clean Seas Seafood insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Clean Seas Seafood Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Clean Seas Seafood insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider Anthony Hall paid AU$5.9m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$2.0m worth of Clean Seas Seafood stock, about 3.8% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clean Seas Seafood Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Clean Seas Seafood insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clean Seas Seafood. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Clean Seas Seafood (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

