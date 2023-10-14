Insider Stock Buying Of Canadian Gold Delivers Return On CA$3.00m Investment

Insiders who bought Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 17% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the CA$3.00m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth CA$10.5m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Canadian Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canadian Gold

The insider Robert McEwen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Canadian Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Canadian Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Canadian Gold insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about CA$12m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Canadian Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Canadian Gold insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Canadian Gold (4 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.