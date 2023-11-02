Insider Spends US$98k Buying More Shares In Luxfer Holdings

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Patrick Mullen, the Independent Chairman of the Board of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) recently shelled out US$98k to buy stock, at US$8.37 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 87%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Luxfer Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Patrick Mullen was the biggest purchase of Luxfer Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Luxfer Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$9.47 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Luxfer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.0m worth of Luxfer Holdings stock, about 1.8% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Luxfer Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Luxfer Holdings stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Luxfer Holdings you should be aware of.

