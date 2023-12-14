Insider Spends AU$75k Buying More Shares In Juno Minerals

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Patrick Murphy, the Non-Executive Director of Juno Minerals Limited (ASX:JNO) recently shelled out AU$75k to buy stock, at AU$0.08 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 19,133%, which is good to see.

Juno Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Patrick Murphy is the biggest insider purchase of Juno Minerals shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.099. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Juno Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Juno Minerals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Juno Minerals insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Juno Minerals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Juno Minerals insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Juno Minerals (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

