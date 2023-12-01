Insider Spends AU$729k Buying More Shares In Fenix Resources

Investors who take an interest in Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, John Welborn, recently paid AU$0.26 per share to buy AU$729k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 23%.

Fenix Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Welborn was the biggest purchase of Fenix Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.27. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Fenix Resources insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. John Welborn was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Fenix Resources insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fenix Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fenix Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fenix Resources (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

