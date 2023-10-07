Insider Spends AU$149k Buying More Shares In Bod Science

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bod Science Limited (ASX:BOD) Non-Executive Chairman, David Baker, recently bought AU$149k worth of stock, for AU$0.08 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 42%.

See our latest analysis for Bod Science

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bod Science

Notably, that recent purchase by David Baker is the biggest insider purchase of Bod Science shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.069. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Bod Science insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Bod Science is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Bod Science

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bod Science insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bod Science Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bod Science insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bod Science has 7 warning signs (5 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

But note: Bod Science may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.