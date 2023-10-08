Insider Spends AU$103k Buying More Shares In Recce Pharmaceuticals

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) CEO, MD & Executive Director, James Graham, recently bought AU$103k worth of stock, for AU$0.44 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Recce Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, MD & Executive Director James Graham was not their only acquisition of Recce Pharmaceuticals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$308k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.63 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.46). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Recce Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.56 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Recce Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Recce Pharmaceuticals insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Recce Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Recce Pharmaceuticals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 8 warning signs for Recce Pharmaceuticals (3 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

