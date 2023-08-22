Insider Spends S$158k Buying More Shares In CSE Global

Investors who take an interest in CSE Global Limited (SGX:544) should definitely note that the CEO, Group MD & Executive Director, Boon Kheng Lim, recently paid S$0.45 per share to buy S$158k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

CSE Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, Group MD & Executive Director Boon Kheng Lim was not their only acquisition of CSE Global shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$870k worth of shares at a price of S$0.33 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

CSE Global insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does CSE Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that CSE Global insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about S$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CSE Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest CSE Global insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, CSE Global has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

