Insider Spends €158k Buying More Shares In Vivoryon Therapeutics

Investors who take an interest in Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Management Board, Frank Weber, recently paid €7.90 per share to buy €158k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 143%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vivoryon Therapeutics

Notably, that recent purchase by Frank Weber is the biggest insider purchase of Vivoryon Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €7.41. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Vivoryon Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Vivoryon Therapeutics insiders own 17% of the company, worth about €33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vivoryon Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Vivoryon Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

