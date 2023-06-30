The insider guide to celebrating the Fourth of July across the United States

From New York to Nashville our expert reveals the nation's best celebrations and where to watch them - Michael Blanchard

It might surprise you to learn that the Fourth of July has only been a paid federal holiday in the United States since 1941. However, the tradition of celebrating Independence Day dates back to the 18th century and the historic days of the American Revolution.

It was on July 2, 1776, that Congress voted in favour of independence, and two days later, the Declaration of Independence – drafted by Thomas Jefferson – was adopted by the appointed delegates from the thirteen colonies. Since that day in 1776, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence from Great Britain, with festivities across the country involving parades, concerts, fireworks and millions of family gatherings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia was the first city to hold an annual commemoration of independence on July 4, 1777. Fireworks had been around since their invention in 200 BC, and right from the start, they were used to enliven the celebrations. Local newspapers at the time reported a 13-gun salute and a ‘grand exhibition’ of fireworks that illuminated the city, and so their widespread use today has a long and proud historical precedence.

The date of the celebration is not without its controversy though. John Adams, who served on the independence committee with Jefferson, believed that July 2 was actually the correct date of Independence Day. It is reported that Adams would turn down invitations to appear at events as a personal form of protest. In a strange coincidence, both Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

July 4 has been a federal holiday since 1941 - M_a_y_a

After America faced down Great Britain once again (this time over maritime incursions) in the War of 1812, patriotic celebrations gained even more traction. In 1870, Congress first made July 4 a federal holiday, and in 1941, it was finally agreed that the day should be a paid holiday for all federal employees. Just as Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together and eat dinner, so July 4 has in some ways become its summertime equivalent. Barbecues replace the turkey dinner, and many people organise their own fireworks displays – a personal continuation of those first seen across the Philadelphia skyline.

Almost every city in the United States also has a public fireworks display, mostly free to attend and open to everyone. Here are some of the major displays that will take place across the country this weekend and where to watch them.

Northeast

New York City

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

Five barges laden with state-of-the art fireworks will deliver a show-stopping display at 8pm. Head to Midtown or a rooftop bar or restaurant with views of the East River for the best views.

Price: Free

Contact: macys.com

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks - Kent Miller

Fourth of July Beach Party

An all-day seaside celebration at Coney Island. Expect live music, food, fireworks and the famous hotdog eating contest, with a fireworks display at 9.30pm. The Steeplechase Plaza and the Coney Island Boardwalk are the best viewing spots.

Price: Free

Contact: allianceforconeyisland.org

Discover more in our guide to the ultimate weekend in New York.

Boston

The Boston Pops Concert and Fireworks Spectacular

One of America’s biggest Independence Day celebrations attracts more than a million spectators along the banks of the Charles River to listen to rousing music. The concert begins at 8pm, and the fireworks show starts at 10:30pm.

Story continues

Price: Free

Contact: bso.org

The Boston Pops Concert and Fireworks Spectacular - Aram Boghosian

Boston Harborfest

This is actually the country’s largest Fourth of July celebration, spanning five days. Boston Harborfest includes historical reenactments, a giant boat parade and a fireworks display at 7.30pm on the day itself.

Price: Free

Contact: bostonharborfest.com

Washington, D.C.

Independence Day at the National Mall

A spectacular fireworks show in the heart of the nation’s capital, with DC’s iconic monuments and memorials as a stage. Fireworks are scheduled to illuminate the sky at 9:09pm.

Price: Free

Contact: washington.org

Independence Day at the National Mall - Jason Dixson Photography

Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Carnival

Escape the city to this quaint island celebration. It’s their 98th Annual Carnival, with food stalls, live music, the world famous ‘pony swim’ – literally dozens of ponies swimming – and fireworks at 10pm.

Price: Free

Contact: chincoteague.com

Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

Two weeks of events run from Juneteenth (June 19) to July 4, leading up to the grand finale: a spectacular fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 9.45pm.

Price: Free

Contact: july4thphilly.com

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular - Welcome America

The Salute to America Independence Day Parade

This parade involved more than 4,000 participants processing from Independence Hall around America’s Most Historic Square Mile. Expect colorful floats, marching bands and fireworks.

Price: Free

Contact: phlvisitorcenter.com

South

Nashville

Music City 4th

Expect music, some of the most powerful fireworks in the country, and spectacular displays, synchronised by eight pyrotechnicians to a Nashville Symphony Orchestra performance. Finale at around 10pm.

Price: Free

Contact: visitmusiccity.com

Music City 4th - Getty Images North America/Jason Kempin

La Vergne July 4th Celebration

A kid-friendly event in the Nashville suburbs. Guests are invited to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the fireworks, live music, food vendors, and other fun activities for families.

Price: Free

Contact: lavergnetn.gov

New Orleans

Go 4th on the River

Folk gather around the banks of the Mississippi River, where a fireworks display is launched at 9pm from various barges. The General Roy S. Kelley fireboat will also shoot water plumes of red, white, and blue.

Price: Free

Contact: go4thontheriver.com

Abita Springs 4th of July Celebration

Head across the lake to the Northshore, where you’ll find a classic car display, live music, fireworks (at 9pm), face painting, food vendors, and the Abita Beer Truck.

Price: Free

Contact: visitthenorthshore.com

Discover more in our guide to New Orleans, from jazz to the best restaurants.

Northwest

Seattle

Fireworks at Angle Lake Park

The day starts with a street parade followed by the run around the lake competition. The afternoon includes swimming and boating races plus a Parade of Decorated Boats at sunset, before the fireworks begin at 10pm.

Price: Free

Contact: seatacwa.gov

Amazon Seafare Summer Fourth

This show takes place on Lake Union in one of the region’s best natural amphitheaters Expect a choreographed fireworks presentation accompanied by a musical score and a host of pre-show activities.

Price: Free

Contact: seafair.org

Amazon Seafare Summer Fourth

West

Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake

Rated as one of the top five displays in the country by the American Pyrotechnics Association. The show is scheduled to begin at 9.45pm, and the best views are by the lakeside or from one of the many chartered boats (reservations required)

Price: Free

Contact: visitlaketahoe.com

Incline Village Crystal Bay Sky Show

North Lake Tahoe has its own event, with pancake breakfasts, bike parades, floats, and a community fair. This display is high tech, as it features the spectacle of the region’s largest commercial drone show.

Price: Free

Contact: gotahoenorth.com

San Francisco

4th of July Celebration on Pier 39

Street performers and live musicians entertain the crowds all day, and then the holiday is celebrated with a huge fireworks display, launched from two barges, at 9.30pm. Fisherman’s Wharf has some of the best views.

Price: Free

Contact: fishermanswharf.org

4th of July Celebration on Pier 39

Mountain View: 4th July Fireworks Spectacular

Billed as a ‘celebration of America’ with music from soul legend Aretha Franklin and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, ending with a fireworks spectacular. There are just 2,000 free spots.

Price: limited number of free tickets

Contact: ticketsqueeze.com

Los Angeles

The Fourth of July Los Angeles Fireworks Extravaganza

A free concert and 20-minute spectacular fireworks display and accommodates up to 20,000 people in Warner Ranch Park. 15 local restaurants on hand along with arts and crafts vendors.

Price: Free

Contact: valleycultural.org

Disneyland Fourth of July

There’s something special about seeing the fireworks over the towers of the Magic Kingdom, and the day’s celebrations come with timeless music and surprise appearances by classic Disney characters.

Price: Entrance ticket to the park required

Contact: disneyland.disney.go.com

Discover more in our guide the ultimate weekend in Los Angeles.

Midwest

Chicago

Lake Michigan at Navy Pier

The main city fireworks display this year is actually on July 1. Head to Navy Pier’s outdoor areas or downtown rooftops for the next views. The firework show start at 10pm.

Price: Free

Contact: navypier.org

Lake Michigan at Navy Pier - Nick Ulivieri

Guaranteed Rate Field

You can spend July 4 itself with a combination of baseball and fireworks. Watch the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays – the traditional fireworks display will follow the game.

Price: You’ll need a ticket for the game

Contact: mlb.com

Santa Claus, Indiana

Red, White and BOOM

Beloved Farms hosts their annual gala event, with live music, family activities, local vendor shopping, inflatables, games, and an amazing fireworks show.

Price: $5 per car

Contact: santaclausind.org

Abraham Lincoln Freedom Festival

Celebrate the days leading up to Independence Day. July 1 and 2 events include a demolition derby, plus food trucks and bounce houses on the Saturday. The Sunday sees a car show, parade, BBQ cook off, live music, and fireworks at dusk.

Price: Free

Contact: santaclausind.org