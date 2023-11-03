An Insider Of Fifth Third Bancorp Picks Up 27% More Stock

Those following along with Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Charles Daniels, who spent a stonking US$1.5m on stock at an average price of US$23.31. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 27%.

View our latest analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Daniels was the biggest purchase of Fifth Third Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$25.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Fifth Third Bancorp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.9m for 117.00k shares. But insiders sold 8.21k shares worth US$302k. Overall, Fifth Third Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Fifth Third Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Fifth Third Bancorp insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$71m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fifth Third Bancorp Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fifth Third Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fifth Third Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Fifth Third Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course Fifth Third Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.