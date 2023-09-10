Insider Buys Additional US$50k In Vivani Medical Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Gregg Williams, the Independent Chairman of the Board of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$0.94 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vivani Medical

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board Gregg Williams was not their only acquisition of Vivani Medical shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$1.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.96). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Vivani Medical insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Vivani Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Vivani Medical insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vivani Medical Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Vivani Medical shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Vivani Medical is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

