Insider Buys Additional CA$1.4m In First National Financial Stock

Those following along with First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stephen J. Smith, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.4m on stock at an average price of CA$34.90. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

First National Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Stephen J. Smith was not the only time they bought First National Financial shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$4.5m worth of shares at a price of CA$33.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$35.77. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the First National Financial insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months First National Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of First National Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that First National Financial insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$823m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First National Financial Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest First National Financial insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with First National Financial and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

