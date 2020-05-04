Insider Buying: The West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Independent Director Just Bought 12% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Independent Director, George Milligan, recently bought US$89k worth of stock, for US$17.79 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

West Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Sean McMurray for US$173k worth of shares, at about US$20.66 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months West Bancorporation insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WTBA Recent Insider Trading May 4th 2020

Insider Ownership of West Bancorporation

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. West Bancorporation insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The West Bancorporation Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest West Bancorporation insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing West Bancorporation. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for West Bancorporation you should be aware of.

