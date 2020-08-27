Insider Buying: Vera Kalabric Just Spent AU$120k On Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vera Kalabric, a Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) insider, recently shelled out AU$120k to buy stock, at AU$1.33 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

View our latest analysis for Excelsior Capital

Excelsior Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Director Leanne Catelan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$395k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.28 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.63), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 904.12k shares for AU$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 45.00k shares, for AU$56k. Overall, Excelsior Capital insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Excelsior Capital insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about AU$28m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Excelsior Capital Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Excelsior Capital. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Excelsior Capital is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.