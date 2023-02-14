Insider Buying: The Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) CEO & Executive Director Just Bought 93% More Shares

Potential Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Executive Director, Richard Prelea, recently bought UK£83k worth of stock, paying UK£0.0055 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 93%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vast Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Prelea was the biggest purchase of Vast Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.0063), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Vast Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Vast Resources insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about UK£992k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vast Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Vast Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Vast Resources (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

