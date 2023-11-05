Insider Buying: Universal Music Group Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director Bought €6.1m Of Shares

Those following along with Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Ackman, Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking €6.1m on stock at an average price of €23.31. While that only increased their holding size by 0.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Universal Music Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Ackman is the biggest insider purchase of Universal Music Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of €23.63 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Ackman.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Universal Music Group insiders own about €7.7b worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Music Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Universal Music Group. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Universal Music Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal Music Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

