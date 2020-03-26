Insider Buying: The SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus (OB:SOAG) Managing Director Just Bought kr199k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Arild Hansen, the Managing Director of SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus (OB:SOAG) recently shelled out kr199k to buy stock, at kr199 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 38%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus

Notably, that recent purchase by Arild Hansen is the biggest insider purchase of SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr190 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Arild Hansen was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OB:SOAG Recent Insider Trading March 26th 2020

Does SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about kr15m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus. For example - SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

