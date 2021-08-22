Insider Buying: The Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Independent Director Just Bought 11% More Shares

Potential Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, David Ramsay, recently bought US$115k worth of stock, paying US$1.18 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 11%.

Savara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director David Ramsay was not the only time they bought Savara shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1m worth of shares at a price of US$1.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.24). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Savara insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Savara insiders have about 1.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.6m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Savara Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Savara insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Savara (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

