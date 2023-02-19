Insider Buying: The The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Chief People Officer Just Bought UK£135k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) should definitely note that the Chief People Officer, Hazel Boyle, recently paid UK£0.93 per share to buy UK£135k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rank Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Hazel Boyle is the biggest insider purchase of Rank Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.91. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Rank Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Rank Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Rank Group insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£841k. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Rank Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Rank Group insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rank Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rank Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

