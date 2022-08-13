Insider Buying: The Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Independent Director Just Bought 1,498% More Shares

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Paul Meister, recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$8.53. That purchase boosted their holding by 1,498%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Quanterix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Meister was the biggest purchase of Quanterix shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$10.46. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 484.13k shares for US$4.1m. But insiders sold 40.31k shares worth US$1.5m. Overall, Quanterix insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Quanterix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.0% of Quanterix shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quanterix Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Quanterix insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Quanterix (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

