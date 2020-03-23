Insider Buying: The Orexo AB (publ) (STO:ORX) Executive VP & Head of Corporate Development Just Bought kr440k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Orexo AB (publ) (STO:ORX) Executive VP & Head of Corporate Development, Johannes Doll, recently bought kr440k worth of stock, for kr44.00 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 53%, which is good to see.

Orexo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & CEO Nikolaj Sørensen for kr1.1m worth of shares, at about kr72.23 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being kr47.50). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Nikolaj Sørensen was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 45.38k shares for kr2.9m. On the other hand they divested 19580 shares, for kr1.4m. Overall, Orexo insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about kr64.80 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:ORX Recent Insider Trading, March 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Orexo insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about kr101m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orexo Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Orexo insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Orexo (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

