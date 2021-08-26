Insider Buying: The Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Non-Executive Director Just Bought 12% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Non-Executive Director, David Quinlivan, recently bought AU$100k worth of stock, for AU$0.17 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ora Banda Mining

In fact, the recent purchase by David Quinlivan was the biggest purchase of Ora Banda Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.095 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ora Banda Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.19 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Ora Banda Mining

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.4% of Ora Banda Mining shares, worth about AU$5.0m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Ora Banda Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Ora Banda Mining insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Ora Banda Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

