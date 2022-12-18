Insider Buying: The NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) President Just Bought 1.4% More Shares

Potential NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Mauricio Gutierrez, recently bought US$480k worth of stock, paying US$32.03 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

NRG Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mauricio Gutierrez was the biggest purchase of NRG Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.05). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While NRG Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does NRG Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NRG Energy insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NRG Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of NRG Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for NRG Energy (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

