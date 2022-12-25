Insider Buying: Neil Gagnon Just Spent US$84k On SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Neil Gagnon, who is a company insider, recently bought US$84k worth of stock, for US$5.69 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SecureWorks

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Neil Gagnon was not their only acquisition of SecureWorks shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$11.32 per share in a US$484k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.53. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While SecureWorks insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of SecureWorks

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.5% of SecureWorks shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SecureWorks Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in SecureWorks shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SecureWorks. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SecureWorks (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

