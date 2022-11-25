Insider Buying: The Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) Founder Just Bought S$67k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Suan Sai Foo, the Founder of Multi-Chem Limited (SGX:AWZ) recently shelled out S$67k to buy stock, at S$1.67 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Multi-Chem

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Suan Sai Foo was not the only time they bought Multi-Chem shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$1.94 per share in a S$170k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$1.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Multi-Chem insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Multi-Chem

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Multi-Chem insiders own 84% of the company, worth about S$127m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Multi-Chem Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Multi-Chem. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Multi-Chem. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Multi-Chem and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

