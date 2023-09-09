Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia Independent Non Executive Chairman Bought AU$100k Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Independent Non Executive Chairman, Ian Williams, recently bought AU$100k worth of stock, for AU$1.15 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lindsay Australia

Notably, that recent purchase by Ian Williams is the biggest insider purchase of Lindsay Australia shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.21. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Lindsay Australia insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Ian Williams was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of Lindsay Australia shares, worth about AU$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindsay Australia Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lindsay Australia insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

