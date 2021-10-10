Insider Buying: The Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Director Just Bought 18% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) should definitely note that the Director, Robert Kopple, recently paid CA$0.15 per share to buy CA$554k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 18%.

Latin Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Kopple is the biggest insider purchase of Latin Metals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.14). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Latin Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Latin Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Latin Metals insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about CA$3.2m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Latin Metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Latin Metals. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Latin Metals has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

