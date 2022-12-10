Insider Buying: The IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU) Non- Executive Chairman Just Bought 34% More Shares

Potential IXUP Limited (ASX:IXU) shareholders may wish to note that the Non- Executive Chairman, Julian Babarczy, recently bought AU$220k worth of stock, paying AU$0.04 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 34%.

IXUP Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Julian Babarczy was the biggest purchase of IXUP shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.034). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While IXUP insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does IXUP Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that IXUP insiders own about AU$3.8m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IXUP Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on IXUP stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IXUP. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for IXUP (4 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

