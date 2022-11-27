Insider Buying: The IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Independent Director Just Bought 116% More Shares

Those following along with IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Michael Eisner, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.0m on stock at an average price of US$47.13. That purchase boosted their holding by 116%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Check out our latest analysis for IAC

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IAC

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Eisner is the biggest insider purchase of IAC shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$47.91. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Eisner.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

IAC is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. IAC insiders own about US$497m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At IAC Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about IAC. One for the watchlist, at least! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for IAC.

Of course IAC may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here