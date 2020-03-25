Insider Buying: Hans Enocson Just Spent kr120k On Unibap AB (publ) (STO:UNIBAP) Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Hans Enocson, who is a company insider, recently bought kr120k worth of stock, for kr20.00 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 54%, which is a arguably a good sign.

Unibap Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Hans Enocson was not the only time they bought Unibap shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of kr185k worth of shares at a price of kr33.63 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr19.65 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Hans Enocson.

Hans Enocson bought 11.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of kr26.52. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:UNIBAP Recent Insider Trading, March 25th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 21% of Unibap shares, worth about kr34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Unibap Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Unibap we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Unibap you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

