Insider Buying: The Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Independent Director Just Bought 407% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Scott Flanders, recently paid US$4.76 per share to buy US$194k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 407%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Marco Fregenal for US$284k worth of shares, at about US$10.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.11). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Fathom Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$7.58. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Fathom Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fathom Holdings insiders own about US$47m worth of shares (which is 53% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fathom Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fathom Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Fathom Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

