Insider Buying: The Ellen AB (publ) (STO:ELN) Director Just Bought kr230k Worth Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Mikael Lövgren, the Director of Ellen AB (publ) (STO:ELN) recently shelled out kr230k to buy stock, at kr0.12 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 9.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ellen

In fact, the recent purchase by Mikael Lövgren was the biggest purchase of Ellen shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is kr0.13. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Mikael Lövgren was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:ELN Recent Insider Trading, March 23rd 2020

Does Ellen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Ellen insiders own 28% of the company, worth about kr9.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ellen Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Ellen shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 8 warning signs for Ellen (of which 4 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

