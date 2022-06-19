Insider Buying: The Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Non-Employee Independent Director Just Bought 132% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Ray Balestri, the Non-Employee Independent Director of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$1.22 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 132%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blackboxstocks

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Employee Independent Director Ray Balestri was not their only acquisition of Blackboxstocks shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$5.00 per share in a US$100k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Ray Balestri was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ray Balestri bought a total of 95.37k shares over the year at an average price of US$2.10. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Blackboxstocks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Blackboxstocks insiders own about US$7.6m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackboxstocks Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Blackboxstocks insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackboxstocks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Blackboxstocks you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

