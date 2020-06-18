Insider Buying: The BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Independent Director Just Bought 26% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Clarissa Desjardins, the Independent Director of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) recently shelled out CA$51k to buy stock, at CA$13.43 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 26%.

Check out our latest analysis for BELLUS Health

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BELLUS Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Francesco Bellini for CA$1.3m worth of shares, at about CA$9.34 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$13.68), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

BELLUS Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:BLU Recent Insider Trading June 18th 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BELLUS Health insiders own about CA$23m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The BELLUS Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in BELLUS Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in BELLUS Health.

But note: BELLUS Health may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.