Insider Buying: The Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) MD & Executive Director Just Bought 37% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) MD & Executive Director, Stephen Parsons, recently bought AU$85k worth of stock, for AU$0.68 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 37%.

Bellevue Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Stephen Parsons was the biggest purchase of Bellevue Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Stephen Parsons was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bellevue Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bellevue Gold insiders own about AU$27m worth of shares. That equates to 3.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bellevue Gold Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Bellevue Gold shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bellevue Gold (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

