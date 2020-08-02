Insider Buying: Barry Boerger Just Spent US$59k On Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Barry Boerger, a Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) insider, recently shelled out US$59k to buy stock, at US$13.50 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 34%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Civista Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gerald Wurm bought US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$19.85 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Civista Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$17.45 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Civista Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.4% of Civista Bancshares shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Civista Bancshares Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Civista Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Civista Bancshares (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

