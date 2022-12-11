Insider Buying: The Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) President Just Bought 5.6% More Shares

Potential Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Daniel Fisher, recently bought US$348k worth of stock, paying US$54.42 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ball

The Executive VP & CFO Scott Morrison made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$57.59 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$53.56). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 51.76k shares for US$3.4m. On the other hand they divested 11.49k shares, for US$1.0m. Overall, Ball insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$65.99. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Ball Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ball insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$133m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Ball Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ball. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ball.

