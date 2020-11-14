Insider Buying: The Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO & Director Just Bought 2.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Matthew McRae, the CEO & Director of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) recently shelled out US$99k to buy stock, at US$4.71 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Arlo Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Matthew McRae was the biggest purchase of Arlo Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$4.93. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Arlo Technologies share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Matthew McRae was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Arlo Technologies insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arlo Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Arlo Technologies insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arlo Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that Arlo Technologies has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

