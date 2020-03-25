Insider Buying: The Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) CEO & Director Just Bought US$1.1m Worth Of Shares

Those following along with Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Mark Cutifani, CEO & Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£1.1m on stock at an average price of UK£11.09. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 11%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anglo American

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Cutifani is the biggest insider purchase of Anglo American shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£13.20 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 106.08k shares worth UK£1.2m. But insiders sold 60259 shares worth UK£1.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Anglo American insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:AAL Recent Insider Trading, March 25th 2020

Insider Ownership of Anglo American

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Anglo American insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anglo American Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Anglo American we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Anglo American (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

